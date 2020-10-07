Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The Optical Coatings Market Research Report 2020 to 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Optical Coatings It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective considering the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global market size of Station Optical Coatings based on end-use applications in the various regions, in terms of USD million. The report covers the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Optical Coatings investments from 2020 till 2026.



Brewer Science (USA), DELTA Light & Optics (Denmark), DiCon Fiberoptics (USA), Dontech (USA), Edmund Optics (USA), Evaporated Coatings (USA), Helia Photonics (UK), Hoya (USA), ISP Optics (USA), Optics Balzers (Germany), OptoSigma (USA), Inrad Optics (USA), Princeton Instruments (USA), Quantum Coating (USA), Research Electro-Optics (USA), Rocky Mountain Instrument (USA), Umicore Coating Services (UK), Tru Vue (USA), VLOC (USA), Zygo (USA), among others.



The market for optical coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.



An optical coating is one or more thin layers of material deposited on an optical component such as a lens or mirror, which alters how the optic reflects and transmits light.

The augmented demand for optical coatings in the solar power industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. Optical coatings improve the efficiency of solar panels and decrease the non-renewable energy dependence. Various solar thermal control coatings are also used in solar cells, detectors, and solar panels. The increase in the number of government supports, initiatives, and subsidies for solar power energy generation is the key driver for the optical coatings market in the solar power sector.



Anti-reflective (AR) coatings are one of the most widely consumed coatings on lenses, where less reflection is required. AR coatings are applied through the ion-beam sputtering process. These coatings increase the efficiency of transmission by decreasing the Fresnel reflections of the lens or on an applied surface. AR coatings are resistant to physical and environmental damage, as compared to other coatings. Also, they serve a wide range of applications, ranging from general use spectacles to astronomy applications. Anti-reflection coatings are also largely preferred for laser operations. These are very beneficial on high-index lenses that reflect more light than the regular lenses. AR coatings reflect almost 50% more light hitting the lens than normal coatings, thus, decreasing the damage to eyes.



The Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly in the fields of telecommunication, solar, and defense, thereby providing opportunities to the anti-reflective coatings segment. Moreover, the rapidly growing construction industry in Asia-Pacific is also likely to contribute to the growth of these coatings. Europe possesses one of the largest markets for anti-reflective coatings, due to the established defense and solar energy market. The German defense industry is one of the largest defense industries across the world. Also, the defense plan of expanding the team to a major extent is likely to augment the demand for various equipment used. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the demand for anti-reflective coatings in the next few years.



China is expected to witness healthy growth in the demand for optical coatings during the forecast period, considering the expected noticeable growth of the automotive, construction, solar, electronics, and other industries in the country. China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved, is likely to increase the share of electric vehicles to 20% of the total new car production for China, by 2025. Furthermore, China stands to be the largest solar market in the world. The country has been investing substantially to expand its solar power capacity. During 2018, the country installed about 43 GW of solar power generation capacity. The solar market in the country is further likely to witness growth in the coming years, fueled by the increasing investments in floating solar power plants in the country.



This report segments the global Optical Coatings Market based on Types are

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Transparent Electrodes

Reflective Coatings

Filter Coatings



Consumer electronics

Architecture

Solar power

Military and defense

Automotive



North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).



