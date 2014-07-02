Optical Coherence Tomography Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a non-invasive optical diagnostic technique. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is based on the principle of inferometry, which employs near infrared light to create a cross-sectional view of the retina. OCT captures three-dimensional images of the biological tissue with micrometer-resolution that is accurate to within 10 to 15 microns. OCT devices are designed to precision so that the sample light and reference light are only coherent when the path distances are closely matched. OCT devices have a sample arm and a reference arm. The sample arm of the system provides light to the patient sample (e.g. retina), and collects the light dispersed from the sample. This light collected from the sample is then mixed with the light that is reflected from the reference arm of the device. On the contrary to ultrasound, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging does not require any physical contact with the patient which makes it a safe and effective diagnostic imaging tool. Owing to its advance three dimensional imaging ability, OCT has gained wide popularity as a powerful diagnostic tool in the fields of oncology, dermatology and endoscopic diagnosis.



Browse the full report with request TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/optical-coherence-tomography-market.html



Based on technology the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market can be segmented as follows:



Time Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (TDOCT)

Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FD-OCT)

Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography

Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (SDOCT)

Fourier Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FDOCT)



Some of the types of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) devices used in various areas of diagnostic imaging are as follows:



Catheter based OCT devices

Doppler OCT devices

Handheld OCT devices

Tabletop OCT devices



There are three major types of volumetric images used in OCT imaging, which are as follows:



Annular volume scan

Radial volume scan

Raster or rectangular volume scan



Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is particularly useful in diagnosing many eye conditions, which includes:



Age-related macular degeneration

Central serous retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy

Macular edema

Macular hole

Macular pucker

Vitreomacular traction

Preretinal membranes



In the geographical perspective, North America followed by Europe are the leading markets for Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) owing to the rising aging population and high adoption rate. The geriatric population has grown significantly around the world. According to the WHO, population above 65 years has grown the fastest. This population is expected to increase from 13% in 2010 to 53% by 2020. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people above 65 years to every 100 people of the working age is projected to increase greatly from 22 in 2010 to almost 35 in 2020. This huge geriatric population would also face various ophthalmologic complications such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration, amongst other. However, owing to the economic development and high awareness rate, other regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America are also expected to be the potential markets in the near future.



Buy This Report with 10% Discount and Customize as per Your Requirement @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2209



The primary factors contributing in the growth of the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market is growing aging population and extensive application scope of the technology. Moreover, technological benefits of OCT such as ability to visualize in-depth structures of the eye, mucosal membranes, surface tissues and vascular systems; is significantly driving the growth of the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market. Furthermore, extensive use of OCT devices in drug discovery and development for imaging biological tissues at the molecular level are also contributing in the growth of the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market. However, restraining factors such as lack of reimbursement facilities and insufficient clinical data might impede the growth of the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market.



Some of the major companies involved with the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market are Agfa Healthcare, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Imalux Corporation, Michelson Diagnostics, Novacam Technologies Inc., OPTOPOL Technology S.A., Topcon Medical Systems Inc. and Thorlabs Inc.



Contact Us



Sheela AK

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/