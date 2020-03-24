Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Carl Zeiss Meditec, Optovue, TOPCON, TOMEY

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is an imaging technique that uses coherent light to capture micrometer-resolution, two- and three-dimensional images from within optical scattering media (e.g., biological tissue). It is used for medical imaging and industrial nondestructive testing (NDT).



In 2019, the market size of Optical Coherence Tomography is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Optical Coherence Tomography.



This report studies the global Optical Coherence Tomography Market, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).This study presents the Optical Coherence Tomography production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Heidelberg Engineering

- Carl Zeiss Meditec

- Optovue

- TOPCON

- TOMEY

- NIDEK

- OPTOPOL Technology

- Optos

- BaySpec

- MOPTIM



Segment by Type:

- Semi Automatic

- Fully Automatic



Segment by Application:

- Hospitals

- Research Center

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



