The Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market accounted for $0.79 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% to reach $1.87 billion by 2022. The factors contributing to the market growth include growing aging population and advancement in technology. However factors such as insufficient clinical data and lack of reimbursement facilities are inhibiting the growth of the market.



Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market is segmented based on the technology, device types and region. Depending on the Technology, the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market is segmented into Time Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (TDOCT), Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FD-OCT), Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (SDOCT), Fourier Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FDOCT). Based on the Device type, the Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is divided into Catheter based OCT devices, Doppler OCT devices, Handheld OCT devices and Tabletop OCT devices. Key regional markets analyzed and reported in this study include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.



Major players in the Optical coherence tomography(OCT) Market include Agfa Healthcare, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Imalux Corporation, Michelson Diagnostics, OPTOPOL Technology S.A., Novacam Technologies Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Topcon Medical Systems Inc. and Agiltron Inc.



Table of Content



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market, By Technology

5.1 Time Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (TDOCT)

5.2 Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FD-OCT)

5.3 Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (SDOCT)

5.4 Fourier Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FDOCT)



6 Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market, By Device Types

6.1 Catheter based OCT devices

6.2 Doppler OCT devices

6.3 Handheld OCT devices

6.4 Tabletop OCT devices



7 Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market, By Geography



8 Key Developments



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Agfa Healthcare

9.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

9.3 Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

9.4 Imalux Corporation

9.5 Michelson Diagnostics

9.6 OPTOPOL Technology S.A.

9.7 Novacam Technologies Inc.

9.8 Thorlabs Inc.

9.9 Topcon Medical Systems Inc.

9.10 Agiltron Incorporated



