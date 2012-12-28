Optical Fiber Cable Market in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Optical Fiber Cable market in China to grow at a CAGR of 21.49 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing government investment in fiber optic broadband network construction. The Optical Fiber Cable market in China has also been witnessing the increasing demand for customized fiber optic patch cords. However, the, increasing dependency on other countries for fiber optic preforms could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Optical Fiber Cable Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Optical Fiber Cable market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Co. Ltd., Hengtong Group Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd., and Jiangsu Sterlite and Tongguang Optical Fibers Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., and Zhongli Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

