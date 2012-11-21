Optical Fiber Cable Market in China 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

New Market Research Report Added in MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database Optical Fiber Cable Market in China 2011-2015
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Optical Fiber Cable market in China to grow at a CAGR of 21.49 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing government investment in fiber optic broadband network construction. The Optical Fiber Cable market in China has also been witnessing the increasing demand for customized fiber optic patch cords. However, the, increasing dependency on other countries for fiber optic preforms could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
TechNavio's report, the Optical Fiber Cable Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Optical Fiber Cable market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this market space are Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Co. Ltd., Hengtong Group Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd., and Jiangsu Sterlite and Tongguang Optical Fibers Co. Ltd.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., and Zhongli Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
01. Executive Summary
02. Introduction
03. Market Coverage
Market Overview
Key Offerings
04. Market Landscape
04.1 Chinese Optical Fiber Cable Market Size and Forecast
04.2 3G and Broadband Services Market in China
Telecommunication Data Services Market in China by 3G Service Subscriber Base
Telecommunication Services Market in China by Broadband Service Subscriber Base
04.3 Five Forces Analysis
05. Vendor Landscape
06. Buying Criteria
07. Market Growth Drivers
08. Drivers and their Impact
09. Market Challenges
10. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
11. Market Trends
12. Key Vendor Analysis
12.1 Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Co. Ltd.
Business Overview
SWOT Analysis
12.2 Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.
Business Overview
SWOT Analysis
12.3 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.
Business Overview
SWOT Analysis
12.4 Jiangsu Sterlite and Tongguang Optical Fibers Co. Ltd.
Business Overview
SWOT Analysis
13. Other Reports in this Series
List of Exhibits:
Exhibit 1: Optical Fiber Cable Market in China 2011-2015 ( US$ billion)
Exhibit 2: Telecommunication Data Services Market in China by 3G Service Subscriber Base 2011-2015 (million)
Exhibit 3: Telecommunication Services Market in China by Broadband Service Subscriber Base 2011-2015 (million)
Exhibit 4: Optical Fiber Cable Market in China by Vendor Segmentation 2011
Latest Reports:
http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/150150
http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/150134