Optical Fiber Cable Market in China 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Optical Fiber Cable market in China to grow at a CAGR of 21.49 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing government investment in fiber optic broadband network construction. The Optical Fiber Cable market in China has also been witnessing the increasing demand for customized fiber optic patch cords. However, the, increasing dependency on other countries for fiber optic preforms could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Optical Fiber Cable Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Optical Fiber Cable market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Co. Ltd., Hengtong Group Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd., and Jiangsu Sterlite and Tongguang Optical Fibers Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., and Zhongli Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

01. Executive Summary

02. Introduction

03. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Key Offerings

04. Market Landscape

04.1 Chinese Optical Fiber Cable Market Size and Forecast

04.2 3G and Broadband Services Market in China

Telecommunication Data Services Market in China by 3G Service Subscriber Base

Telecommunication Services Market in China by Broadband Service Subscriber Base

04.3 Five Forces Analysis

05. Vendor Landscape

06. Buying Criteria

07. Market Growth Drivers

08. Drivers and their Impact

09. Market Challenges

10. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

11. Market Trends

12. Key Vendor Analysis

12.1 Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Co. Ltd.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

12.2 Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

12.3 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

12.4 Jiangsu Sterlite and Tongguang Optical Fibers Co. Ltd.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

13. Other Reports in this Series



List of Exhibits:

Exhibit 1: Optical Fiber Cable Market in China 2011-2015 ( US$ billion)

Exhibit 2: Telecommunication Data Services Market in China by 3G Service Subscriber Base 2011-2015 (million)

Exhibit 3: Telecommunication Services Market in China by Broadband Service Subscriber Base 2011-2015 (million)

Exhibit 4: Optical Fiber Cable Market in China by Vendor Segmentation 2011



