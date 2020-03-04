Optical Fiber & Plastic Conduit Market Major Players:Fujikura Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., the Prysmian Group, Emt

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- The adoption of fiber optic cables has increased over metal wires to send signals with lesser signal loss. Increase in internet penetration is the primary growth factor of the global optical fiber market. In addition, plastic conduits are made mostly of PVC that provides advantages of lower costs of installation, lighter weight, non-conductive, resistance to ultraviolet rays and corrosion.



Furthermore, the report highlights geographic information that helps the market players to track potential customers in different regions across the globe. In order to guide industry vendors with more market knowledge, researchers have provided detailed analysis on consumer buying behavior, product preference, product pricing, and consumer spending power. This enables the players to plan effective strategies and understand the demand and supply gap, import and export status, take decisions regarding investment, and plan promotional activities for newly developed products, which will ultimately help them increase their global reach and grow business.

Factors such as widespread implementation of 5G, increasing adoption of fiber to the home connectivity, emergence of internet of things, and growing demand for highly secure and safe wiring systems are anticipated to be major drivers of the global optical fiber and plastic conduits market. However, high installation cost and complications in installation of optical fiber and plastic conduits, growing demand for wireless communication system, and increasing prices of raw materials act as major drivers hampering the market growth globally. Furthermore, technological advancements in fiber optic cables and plastic conduits, rising investments in optical fiber cable network infrastructure, and emergence of cable in conduit system offers lucrative opportunities to the market growth globally.



Market Competitors:

Fujikura Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., The Prysmian Group, Emtelle, Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems, and Kuhkenah Network (K-Net). In addition, the key players profiled in the plastic conduit in IT & Telecom market includes Cantex Inc., Atkore International, Dura-Line, and Prime Conduit.



These players are focusing on growth strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and more for strengthening market presence, increasing product portfolio, and creating brand image in the minds of end users.



Market Drivers:

-Growing technological advancements in telecommunication products

-Increasing adoption of IoT devices in various domains

-Growing research activities and developments in the domain

Market Restraints:

-Stringent government approvals for novel technologies

-Low awareness for advanced devices or technologies and lack of skilled professionals

-High initial investment for developments



Competitive Analysis

The players in the OPTICAL FIBER & PLASTIC CONDUIT market are increasingly adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as partnership, mergers and acquisition, collaboration, takeovers, new product launches, innovations in the existing technologies, and more. Competitors in the market can take decisions on strengthening their presence in the industry.



