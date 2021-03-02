Optical Film Market Share, Supply, Revenue and Forecast from 2020 to 2026 : LG Chem, Ltd., Hyosung Chemical, 3M, Kolon Industries, Inc., Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The growing trend of digitization in emerging nations is driving the optical films market. Rising investments in large infrastructure projects such as smart cities and intelligent transportation systems are propelling the growth of optical films market. The global Optical Film market is forecast to reach USD 36.25 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) by industries, academic institutes, government institutes, and offices are influencing the market for display devices, which in turn is driving the demand for optical films. Rising consumer demand for smart electronic wearables is also driving the optical films market.



Adoption of smart homes in developed countries is influencing the demand for displays such as LCD displays, which in turn is driving the optical films market growth. Manufacturers of optical films are investing in research and development to launch cost-efficient and innovative products. Manufacturers are also collaborating with consumer electronic product manufacturers or OEMs to branch out and develop consumer-centric products.



LG Chem, Ltd., Hyosung Chemical, 3M, Kolon Industries, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SKC Inc., Samsung SDI, and Dexerials Corporation, among others.



The global Optical Film market is highly consolidated, owing to the presence of a large number of companies operating across this industry. The latest report includes detailed information on the current market positions of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities. The report assesses the strategic business approaches undertaken by these players to build on their product offerings and fortify their market reach.



The global Optical Film market can be categorized on the basis of product type, application range, end-use industry, geography, and a high competition level. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to strategically select the most lucrative segments of the Optical Film sector. Moreover, this section helps companies involved in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals in the long run.



Film Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Polarizing Film

Backlight Unit Film (Blu)

ITO Film



Function Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Display Surface Films

Brightness enhancement films (BEF)

Reflective polarizer films (DBEF)

Backlight reflector films (ESR)

Light control/privacy films (ACLF)



Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Televisions

Desktop Monitors & Laptops

Smartphones and Tablets

Signage/Large Format Display

Automotive Display

Others



Regional Outlook:



Under the regional outlook, valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Optical Film market have been enumerated. This section precisely estimates the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each market segment and sub-segment have been depicted in this report.



The report segments the global Optical Film market into various regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Optical Film Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Optical Film Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in demand for smartphone, tablets, and other electronic devices.

4.2.2.2. Increase in the screen size and resolution

4.2.2.3. Continuous development of application product

Continued…



