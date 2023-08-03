Optical Sorter Market Showing Impressive Growth During Forecast Period (2022-2027)

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2023 -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the optical sorter market is projected to grow USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 4.1 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2022 to 2027.



The market has a promising growth potential due to several driving factors including, growing focus on automation to increase productivity in various industries, increasing adoption in the food industry for food processing activities and for reducing process and delivery time; increase in wages of the manual workforce in various countries; and stringent government regulations regarding food safety. All these factors plays a key role in driving the growth of the optical sorter industry.



The camera type optical sorters to dominate the market during the forecast period



Camera type optical sorters are expected to dominate the optical sorter market throughout the forecast period. It is further expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Camera-based optical sorters are more accurate and can detect minute defects in products; therefore, these optical sorters are preferred in various applications such as food and recycling. The camera sorting machines are the most ideal and cost-effective optical food sorting machines in the quick-frozen vegetable and fruit processing industry. The TOMRA's (Norway) Blizzard, a free fall optical sorting machine is an example of a camera-based optical sorting machine with pulsed LED technology that is used for sorting frozen vegetables and fruits. Further, the RGB full-color series cameras are ideal for multi-color applications or minor shade variations. As a result, camera-based sorters are an ideal platform and series of sorters for detecting and sorting/separating by subtle shade and color differences, speck defects, foreign material, insect damage, mold, decaying product, and so on.



The market for hyperspectral cameras & combined sorters to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for hyperspectral cameras & combined sorters is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and account for the second-largest share of optical sorter market during 2022-2027. This technology increases FM (foreign material) and/or EVM (extraneous vegetable matter) removal, often achieving efficiency with very low false reject rates. The hyperspectral cameras are used to identify the unique fingerprint of the material. Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) has been used in a variety of applications and industries, including the detection of rock minerals from airborne images and the detection of foreign materials in food processing. For quality inspection, hyperspectral imaging is gradually becoming a viable alternative or supplement to X-rays, RGB cameras, and 3D models. Combined sorters, on the other hand, combine a variety of sorting technologies to achieve optimal sorting quality. TOMRA 3C freefall optical sorter by TOMRA (Norway), for example, employs a high-resolution camera and dual laser units.



The camera type segment is expected to dominate the optical sorter market from 2022 to 2027



The camera type segment is further expected to dominate the optical sorter market for hybrid platform throughout the forecast period and grow at a significant rate between 2022 and 2027. The 360º vision cameras allow for an easy and effective inspection of every part of the subject under consideration. Furthermore, infrared cameras provide the most effective identification of colors in food application, while the latest smart digital color cameras provide exceptional defect identification accuracy. This is the main reason for the domination of food application in the optical sorter market for hybrid platform throughout the forecast period. The cameras are capable of accurately classifying the various qualities of each fruit, ensuring a precise division of the various quality characteristics of every type and variety of fruit.



Optical sorter market in North America is expected to maintain the highest share during 2022–2027



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the optical sorter market throughout the forecast period. North America is the leading regions in the optical sorter market owing to the increasing popularity of the optical sorting machines in the food industry.



Key Market Players:



The optical sorter companies are TOMRA (Norway), Bühler (Switzerland), Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology (China), Satake (Japan), Allgaier Werke (Germany), Key Technology (US), Binder+Co (Austria), Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group (China), STEINERT (Germany), AWETA (Netherlands), Pellenc ST (France), Techik Instrument (China), Unitec (Italy), Sesotec (Germany), National Recovery Technologies (US), CP Global (US), Machinex (Canada), MAF RODA AGROBOTIC (France), NEWTEC (Denmark), Raytec Vision (Italy), Cimbria (Denmark), Daewon GSI (South Korea), Angelon (China), REDWAVE (Austria), and Elica ASM s.r.l. (Italy).