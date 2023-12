Optical Transceiver Market Growth in France

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2023 -- France is one of the leading European countries to focus on advanced technologies for data communication purposes in various sectors. The increasing demand for optical networking equipment for data transmission with high-speed in datacom and telecom industries is likely to boost the demand for optical transceivers directly.



The growth of the optical transceiver market in France can be attributed to the adoption of advanced technologies in various applications. For instance, Orange (France) showcased innovations and technological breakthroughs related to 5G technology at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2012), held in February 2022. The company also launched several Orange 5G Labs, which enable European companies to test and develop future 5G applications. Adding to this, the company is committed to becoming net zero carbon by 2040, and network innovation will be a key contributing factor.



The technological innovations are designed to improve customer experience by providing high-speed data transfer rates with ensured security and reliability. In April 2020, Orange (France) announced that it created new opportunities for bandwidth-intensive applications in collaboration with Dell (US). Dell (US) also announced that it is expanding its partnership with Orange (France) to implement 5G networking in the country.



Digital skills are the foundation of a digital society. They allow people to use digital services and conduct basic online activities, especially when mobility is limited. The recession and COVID-19 crisis demonstrated the importance of adequate digital skills enabling citizens to access information and services for the entire population.



The rise in data traffic for enabling digital skills is managed over data centers specially designed for healthcare and other human capital applications. These data centers demand high-speed and long-distance transmission to reach a certain population in the region. Artificial intelligence and technological advancements have altered the way humans interact with machines. Because 5G network architecture easily supports AI processing, it accelerates this revolution. The 5G network architecture will have a significant impact on the future of artificial intelligence.