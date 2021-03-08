DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Optical Transceiver Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The increasing introduction of smart devices, the strong demand for the energy-efficient and compact transceiver, rising data traffic, and the growing demand for cloud computing applications are the prominent factors surging the growth of the global optical transceiver market size. Moreover, the strong penetration of the internet needing high-speed transmission of data efficiently and the rising requirement for high bandwidth and advanced networks driven by the high adoption of cloud services will further boost the market demand. As per the optical transceivers market report, the evolving emphasis on technologies including 5G and 4G will bolster the demand for high bandwidth, and the rapid technological advancements and R&D activities to produce optical transceivers will further propel the growth of the optical transceivers market share in terms of revenue over the coming years. The rise in the telecom infrastructure across emerging countries and the introduction of IoT are accelerating the growth of the market. On the other hand, the increasing complexity in the network will further restraint the growth of the global optical transceiver market.



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Optical Transceiver Market



Optical Transceiver Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Fit Hong Teng Ltd.

- Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd.

- II-VI Incorporated

- Lumentum Holdings Inc.

- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

- Innolight

- Fujitsu Optical Components Limited

- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

- NeoPhotonics Corporation



Application Segment Drivers



On the basis of the application, the data center segment is predicted to increase at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the high adoption of the optical transceiver in this application. The growth in the data traffic over the network due to the increasing technological developments like machine learning and artificial intelligence, followed by the fundamental shift towards cloud storage, will further pay the way for the market's growth. Additionally, the increasing use of smartphones and other connected devices is growing the use of the internet, which will further energize the growth of the market.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market due to the rise in the network across various economies like India, South Korea, and China. The high adoption of smart devices, the rising penetration of 5G and LTE technology, increase in the development of data centers are certain factors that are expected to drive the growth of the optical transceiver market. Furthermore, numerous global organizations, such as Facebook, Alibaba, Amazon, are scaling up their data centers, thus bringing lucrative growth opportunities in the market.



To Know More About Optical Transceiver Market



Optical Transceiver Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Form Factor:



- SFP+ & SFP28

- XFP

- SFF & SFP

- CXP

- QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14 & QSFP28

- CFP, CFP2 & CFP4



Segmentation by Data Rate:



- Less than 10Gbps

- 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps

- 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps

- More than 100 Gbps



Segmentation by Fiber Type:



- Single-Mode Fiber

- Multimode Fiber



Segmentation by Distance:



- Less than 1 Km

- 1 to 10 Km

- 11 to 100 Km

- More than 100 Km



Segmentation by Wavelength:



- 850 NM Band

- 1310 NM Band

- 1550 NM Band

- Others



Segmentation by Connector:



- MPO Connector

- LC Connector

- RJ-45

- SC Connector



Segmentation by Application:



- Data Center



o Data Center Interconnect

o Intra-data Center Connection



- Telecommunication



o Ultra-Long-Haul Network

o Metro Network

o Long-Haul Network



- Enterprise



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



About GMI Research



GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.