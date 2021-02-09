Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The optical waveguide market is set to attain a valuation of USD 13.70 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7%. An optical waveguide is a structure that guides the electromagnetic waves in the visual spectrum. Generally, a waveguide comprises a region of enhanced refractive index and is typically is made of optical fiber and transparent dielectric waveguides.



The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Optical Waveguide market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.



Optical Waveguide Market Drivers

The major driving force for the development of the optical waveguide market is the escalating demand for high-speed and stable internet amongst IT organizations and consumers. The growing penetration of the internet due to the soaring demand for more data globally is projected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the rising implementation of high-speed cloud computing, IoT technology, and the introduction of 5G stimulate demand for optical waveguides globally.



Optical Waveguide Market Regional Analysis

The North American optical waveguide market is projected to account for a 36.6% market share over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for better bandwidth and IoT-enabled devices in the Canada, United States, and Mexico, promoting the growth of the industry in the region.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register significant growth in the optical waveguide market over the forecast period. Countries with high technological expertise like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are continuously increasing two-way communication in smart cities. The robust growth of the IT industry, especially in India, is expected to drive the market expansion of optical waveguide over the forecast timeframe.



Key Highlights From The Report

Channel type optical waveguide is expected to witness significant growth due to the capabilities of providing better bandwidth and faster speed owing to two-way transverse optical confinement, where planar optical confinement is one transverse direction.

The multi-mode propagation dominates the market due to the maximum bandwidth (28000MHz) presence of OM5 fiber. The multi-mode held the largest market share of 66.8% in the year 2019.

With the benefits of high index variation and CMOS compatibility, which makes a smaller angle along with the high-level integration density, the silicon-based optical waveguide is efficient in comprehending multi functionalities in a single chip.

The graded-index is dominated by a market share of 68.0% in 2019 due to less attenuation and higher bandwidth than the step-index. Besides, in graded-index, light propagation is in the skew ray form, and it makes sure not to cross the fiber axis, wherein step-index, the light ray propagation is in the meridional ray form, and it goes through the fiber axis.

Telecom & IT industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the period, followed by Oil & Gas and Aerospace. Escalating demand for steady and high-speed internet among consumers and IT organizations is driving the optical waveguide market. The telecom & IT industry is expected to rise by a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecasted period.

The growing internet penetration of IT industry is fueling the optical waveguide market in North America, and it is anticipated to achieve a significant market share. The rising demand of the telecommunication industry and growing demand for more data among consumers with a steady network is fueling the Asia Pacific market. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.2% in the anticipated period.



The leading manufactures in the market include Fujikura Ltd, LEONI Fiber Optics, Inc., Corning Inc., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., ZTT International Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Futong Group Company Ltd., Furukawa Electric Company Ltd., FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Company Ltd., and Mouser Electronics Inc. among others.



Optical Waveguide Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Channel

Planar



Optical Waveguide Market End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil and Gas

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Defense

Aerospace

BFSI

Others



Propagation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode



Optical Waveguide Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Printer

Router

Medical Equipment

Inspection Devices

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Automobiles and Aircraft

Ultra HDTV

Others



Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Chip Interconnection

On-Board Interconnection

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymer

Semiconductor

Silicon

Electro-optic

Glass



Refractive Index Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Step-Index

Graded-Index



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



