Optical Waveguide Market in Depth Product Scope, Impressive Growth During 2020 to 2027 : Top Market Participants- Fujikura Ltd, LEONI Fiber Optics, Inc.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Optical Waveguide from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 8.41 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Rise of widespread internet penetration, and IoT enabled smart devices.
An optical waveguide refers to a physical form that assists in guiding the optical spectrum of electromagnetic waves. Products, such as optical fiber and transparent dielectric waveguides made of glass and plastic, comprise some of the common forms of optical waveguides. It is expected that the global market for optical waveguides will be affected by phenomenal increases in the use of electronic devices.
The growing internet penetration of IT industry is fueling the optical waveguide market in North America, and it is anticipated to achieve a significant market share. The rising demand of the telecommunication industry and growing demand for more data among consumers with a steady network is fueling the Asia Pacific market. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.2% in the anticipated period.
Optical Waveguide Market Drivers
The global market size of optical waveguides was valued at USD 8.41 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.70 billion at a CAGR of 6.7% by the year 2027. The increasing internet penetration and high internet speed requirements are projected to generate gains for the global market. 5G implementation and the increasing implementation by data centers of high-speed cloud computing are expected to stimulate optical waveguide demand.
Demand for optical waveguides is increasing with the increasing rate of data consumption among consumers and the need for a stable internet connection. It is also projected that the increasing adoption of IoT technology will drive the global market for optical waveguides.
Optical Waveguide Market: Regional Outlook
Driven by the growth of optical waveguide demand in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, North America is projected to increase significantly over the anticipated time frame and to hold a 36.6% share in 2019. Increasing demand for better bandwidth along with IoT-enabled devices will encourage the industry's growth.
Asia Pacific is estimated to show substantial market growth. In smart cities, countries with high technological expertise, such as Japan, China, and South Korea, are continuously enhancing two-way communication.
The leading manufactures in the market include Fujikura Ltd, LEONI Fiber Optics, Inc., Corning Inc., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., ZTT International Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Futong Group Company Ltd., Furukawa Electric Company Ltd., FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Company Ltd., and Mouser Electronics Inc. among others.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Channel
Planar
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oil and Gas
Telecom and IT
Healthcare
Defense
Aerospace
BFSI
Others
Propagation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Single-Mode
Multi-Mode
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Printer
Router
Medical Equipment
Inspection Devices
High-Performance Computing (HPC)
Automobiles and Aircraft
Ultra HDTV
Others
Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
On-Chip Interconnection
On-Board Interconnection
Others
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polymer
Semiconductor
Silicon
Electro-optic
Glass
Refractive Index Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Step-Index
Graded-Index
