Optical Waveguide Market in Depth Product Scope, Impressive Growth During 2020 to 2027 : Top Market Participants- Fujikura Ltd, LEONI Fiber Optics, Inc.

An optical waveguide refers to a physical form that assists in guiding the optical spectrum of electromagnetic waves. Products, such as optical fiber and transparent dielectric waveguides made of glass and plastic, comprise some of the common forms of optical waveguides. It is expected that the global market for optical waveguides will be affected by phenomenal increases in the use of electronic devices.



The growing internet penetration of IT industry is fueling the optical waveguide market in North America, and it is anticipated to achieve a significant market share. The rising demand of the telecommunication industry and growing demand for more data among consumers with a steady network is fueling the Asia Pacific market. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.2% in the anticipated period.



Optical Waveguide Market Drivers



The global market size of optical waveguides was valued at USD 8.41 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.70 billion at a CAGR of 6.7% by the year 2027. The increasing internet penetration and high internet speed requirements are projected to generate gains for the global market. 5G implementation and the increasing implementation by data centers of high-speed cloud computing are expected to stimulate optical waveguide demand.



Demand for optical waveguides is increasing with the increasing rate of data consumption among consumers and the need for a stable internet connection. It is also projected that the increasing adoption of IoT technology will drive the global market for optical waveguides.



Optical Waveguide Market: Regional Outlook



Driven by the growth of optical waveguide demand in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, North America is projected to increase significantly over the anticipated time frame and to hold a 36.6% share in 2019. Increasing demand for better bandwidth along with IoT-enabled devices will encourage the industry's growth.



Asia Pacific is estimated to show substantial market growth. In smart cities, countries with high technological expertise, such as Japan, China, and South Korea, are continuously enhancing two-way communication.



The leading manufactures in the market include Fujikura Ltd, LEONI Fiber Optics, Inc., Corning Inc., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., ZTT International Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Futong Group Company Ltd., Furukawa Electric Company Ltd., FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Company Ltd., and Mouser Electronics Inc. among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Channel

Planar



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil and Gas

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Defense

Aerospace

BFSI

Others



Propagation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Printer

Router

Medical Equipment

Inspection Devices

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Automobiles and Aircraft

Ultra HDTV

Others



Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Chip Interconnection

On-Board Interconnection

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymer

Semiconductor

Silicon

Electro-optic

Glass



Refractive Index Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Step-Index

Graded-Index



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Optical Waveguide Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Optical Waveguide Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for higher bandwidth

4.2.2.2. Rising internet penetration

4.2.2.3. The rapid adoption of cloud computing

4.2.2.4. Global implementation of 5g technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive setup and maintenance cost

4.2.3.2. Lack of technology advancements.

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Optical Waveguide Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Channel

5.1.2. Planar



Chapter 6. Optical Waveguide Market By End-Use Industry Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. End-Use Industry Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Oil and Gas

6.1.2. Telecom

6.1.3. Healthcare

6.1.4. Defense

6.1.5. Aerospace

6.1.6. BFSI

6.1.7. Others

Continue…



