Optima Cigs: New Study Finds No Risk in Vapor Exposure

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- study was conducted at the Center For Air Resources Engineering and Science at Clarkson University in New York to compare the harmful byproducts commonly found in cigarette smoke versus the levels found in popular electronic cigarette liquid.



Since electronic cigarette vapor is liquid rather than burning tobacco, most of the harmful chemicals found in smoke are not present in electronic cigarette vapor. The few compounds that are found are at such a low level that toxicology analysis detected no risk to the public’s health.



“This study demonstrates that the risks of secondhand vapor from electronic cigarette use are very small in comparison to those associated with secondhand tobacco smoke. While secondhand smoke must be eliminated in workplaces and public places, the current data provide no justification for eliminating electronic cigarette use in these places.”- Dr. Michael Siegel of Boston University School of Public Health



Optima Cigs is an electronic cigarette company that uses advanced technology to give smokers the same smoking experience one would receive with traditional tobacco cigarettes, except without the flame, ash, tar, carbon monoxide, and horrible stench. Optima Cigs are free of tobacco, which means no harmful carcinogens that are typically found in tobacco products. Since there is no smoke, there’s no offensive second-hand smoke, allowing a safer, cleaner environment for both you and those around.



Optima Cigs offers customers the flexibility to try the Basic Starter Kit that comes fully equipped with all the components necessary to begin the journey into the e-cigarette world. The kit contains an Optima Cigs Electronic Cigarette Lithium Ion High Capacity Battery, a battery that was built using an innovative 2-part technology to ensure the consumer will receive an optimal smoking experience. The kit also includes a USB charger, a hard pack case and five nicotine cartridges – equivalent to five packs of traditional cigarettes.



For those looking for an authentic smoking experience or looking for a better smoking choice, then Optima Cigs is the way to go. The signature LED crystal tip on the end of the Lithium Ion battery, is another example of how Optima Cigs has combined style, sophistication and the latest in e-cig technology, all while being priced affordably. Optima Cigs offers three electronic starter kits, and five different full-flavored cartridges to choose from. The cartridge flavors include Cherry, Java, Menthol, Tobacco and Vanilla.



