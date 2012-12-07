Optimal Nutrition Announce New Stocks of Svetol Green Coffee Extracts

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- The health supplement industry has been growing exponentially in line with the increased amount of online shopping. Online outlets like Amazon make it easier than ever for retailers to advertise their products and for buyers to find them at affordable prices. Where supplement stores tend to pass on high overheads to their customers, online retailers can undercut this significantly. Optimal Nutrition is a successful Amazon retailer of health supplements, and have recently announced new stocks of Svetol Green Coffee Extract, which has proven popular with those looking to lose weight.



The product comes in 60 pill bottles, amounting to a month’s supply, for less than ten dollars, a saving Amazon reports as nearly fifty percent. The product can be bought through Amazon and is therefore held to their strict supply and delivery standards as well as their quality controls, and the product has been extensively researched and tested scientifically, and has been shown to produce results.



The product description explains that the extract is a blend of pure green coffee bean extract with Svetol’s specific formula added as a booster for maximum effectiveness.



A spokesperson for the product explained it in detail, “Due to its distinctive formula, Svetol is the only extract of green coffee bean that can help shed weight and improve health simultaneously. New research has indicated the favorable benefits that chlorogenic acid has on the metabolic process, and its subsequent effects on the ratio of fat to lean muscle. Svetol is produced from green coffee beans, so it's almost entirely free of caffeine, a stimulant which taken in excess can damage the body and metabolism. Only Svetol contains both complex chlorogenic acids and a very unique chlorogenic acid considered to be beneficial to health and well being. These acids are blended in a unique ratio created by Svetol to optimize results for those taking the supplement. Each capsule of Optimal Nutrition's Svetol Green Coffee Extract contains 600mg of pure Green Coffee Extract enhanced with 200mg of Svetol® that can help not only shed weight but also enhance your body's lean body mass and form.”



About Svetol Green Coffee Extract

Leveraging the research and experience of Naturex, Svetol® harnesses the beneficial essence of coffee, in a plant concentrate, and provides proven effectiveness Slimming and Beauty benefits. Svetol® is a natural plant extract of decaffeinated green coffee rich in active components. For more information, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B009SE6COC