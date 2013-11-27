Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Optimal Payments Plc (OPAY) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Optimal Payments Plc (OPAY) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Optimal Payments Plc' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Optimal Payments Plc. (Optimal Payments) is an online payment solutions provider, based in Isle of Man. The company processes electronic cheque, direct debit and credit card payments principally for Internet merchants. Its portfolio of products and services includes NETBANX payment processing service; NETELLER Net+ card program; NETELLER online payment accounts, which enable consumers to pay for goods and services over the Internet; and NETELLER affiliate program, which enables affiliates to earn cash by driving Internet traffic to the NETELLER site. The company serves its customers and merchants in more than 200 countries. It operates offices in the UK, Bulgaria and Canada. Furthermore, it operates through subsidiaries in Isle of Man, the UK, the US, Canada, Hong Kong and the Netherlands. Optimal Payments is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.



Companies Mentioned



Optimal Payments Plc



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146756/optimal-payments-plc-opay-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###