Optimar International Realty Announces New Headquarters in Brickell

Brickell, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Optimar International Realty, leading brokerage in South Florida Luxury Real Estate, announce the opening in May 2014 of its new Headquarter in 1000 Brickell Ave. The new Headquarter comes in response to the growing new developments, international investors,and demand of Luxury Real Estate in this area.



Optimar International Realty is the top local brokerage leader in Luxury Real Estate in the market of Sunny Isles Beach.With over $2 billion in its sales history, with over 350 associates and a complete team of professionals, now Optimaris expanding itspresence around South Florida. The rapid growth in commercial and residential luxury market over the last year in Brickell, made the opening of Optimar International Realty Headquarter in Brickell, the right business movement.



The new HQ will feature elegant, stylish, and sophisticated design by renowned Interior designer Steven G. (http://www.interiorsbysteveng.com/), state-of-the-art high tech equipments, conference rooms equipped with the latest technology, and refined offices to ensure the comfort of every associate and client.



Brickell Area as the epicenter Miami’s Financial District, and the axis of a cultural revolution in Miami. Brickell is strategically located with easy access to Downtown, Edgewater, Midtown, DesignDistric& Doral. Attracting not only local but also international clients. It is the core of new developments where Optimar, led by HernanGleitzer, is able to assist with its experience and services to developers, landlords, and financial institutions. Optimar will guide any client from the beginning to the end of each real estate transaction, providing assistance with marketing, sales, business plan, buying options, investments, and many more.



Optimar International Realty has a team of professionals ready to meet every need of local and international clients, providing them with the best service in all facets of their real estate transactions. Furthermore, Optimar International Realty offer multi language customer service including English, Spanish, Hebrew, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Russian, Swedish, Romanian and more.



“The opening of Optimar International Realty HQ in Brickell is a natural outgrowth of our business, based on the trust that we already enjoy with Brickell’s developers, customers, investors,” said Hernan Gleizer, founder, broker, and CEO “We have had remarkable success in the South Florida Luxury Real Estate market over last 15 years, and we continue to see the potential for more growth. This new office is the evidence of our commitment to South Florida, and will allow us to promote our brand, and maintain the excellence serving to our associates and clients.”



About Optimar International Realty

Optimar International Realty provides superlative expertise and unparalleled customer service to clients engaged in every facet of real estate development, sales, acquisition and management. Their leadership and exemplary performance attest to the professionalism and proficiency of every Optimar associate. Committee to benefitevery client and associatewith the finest, most ethical team of experts in South Florida luxury real estate.



Media Contact :

1000 Brickell Ave Suite 100 Miami, FL 33131

Optimar International Realty

(305) 281-8653

http://www.optimarrealty.com

Andrew A. Carles - Marketing Director

andrew@optimarrealty.com