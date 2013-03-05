Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTR) shares was announced concerning whether a takeover of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. would be unfair to investors in NASDAQ:OPTR shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTR) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:OPTR shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to NASDAQ:OPTR investors.



On February 27, 2013, the Board of Directors of Optimer Pharmaceuticals announced that it has commenced a process to explore a full range of strategic alternatives.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:OPTR shares at $25.00 per share and shares of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. traded as high as $15.97 per share in September 2012, and as high as $16.22 in July 2012, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Optimer Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $1.48 million in 2010 to $144.98 million in 2011 and that its Net Loss of $47.34 million in 2010 turned into a Net Income of $7.82 million in 2011.



Shares of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTR) closed on March 4, 2013, at $12.65 per share.



Those who are current investors in Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTR) and purchased their Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com