Optiming.com Releases the Top 10 Personal Finance Apps for 2013

Fortunately, there are many free tools available to help you do just that. With your smartphone, you can now manage all of your finances directly from your pocket. Everything from paying bills, tracking your expenses, creating a monthly budget, and setting new goals!



Plus, it makes managing your finances a bit more fun. In fact, apps like 'Stock Wars' allow you to create your very own virtual stock portfolio. You can see how your favorite stocks perform in the real world (without the risk of real money :)



Or you can download an all-in-one finance app like Mint.com which allow you to easily track your monthly spending and expenses on the go. With all of your financial info conveniently in one place.



If you're looking for one app to rule them all - Mint.com is probably your best bet.



But there are also a number of other personal finance apps that will help you save money as well. Allowing you to search for the best deals in your area. Or print hundreds of digital coupons to save on groceries and household goods. Some of our favorites include ShopSavvy, Yipit, and Coupons.com.



It's easy to give up on your finances, ignore the debt collectors, and stick your head in the sand. But if you pull out those bills and really start TRACKING your expenses, revenue, and any debt - you're going to immediately start feeling more in control.



The first step is to get a clear picture of where you stand. From there you'll be able to start making strides towards slashing your debt or growing a nice safety net. And by the end of the year - even with just a few tweaks to your finances - you'll be surprised how much further along you are. And we've got the tools to help you get there.



http://optiming.com has compiled the very best apps for managing your finances, growing your investments, saving money, and achieving your financial goals!



