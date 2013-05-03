Optimism for Home Improvement Hits Record High

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Real estate sales in South Florida, along with the national trend, are strengthening as housing supplies dwindle and prices increase. Home improvement spending is also projected to accelerate as the year progresses, according to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University). This good news comes at the perfect time for exhibitors who will be featuring their products and services at the Ft Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show, May 25-27th at the Broward County Convention Center. Participating businesses feel very optimistic about consumer activity in South Florida. La Cuisine & Clark Appliances, sponsor of the Culinary Stage at the Home Show, has seen record numbers of consumers requesting quotes on remodeling projects. Bob Clark, owner of La Cuisine & Clark Appliances, agrees that there is “a definite uptick in consumer confidence and a willingness to commit and invest in home improvements projects again.”



Each Memorial Day weekend, the Broward County Convention Center is transformed into a one-stop, interactive marketplace featuring thousands of products for home improvement, remodeling, interior design updates, outdoor improvements and enhanced South Florida lifestyles. The show provides a dynamic environment that brings consumers together with the experts and businesses that represent them.



What makes the Show unique is the ability to talk one-on-one with professionals about specific home improvement projects, compare product quality and pricing in one convenient setting. Homeowners looking for ideas will find thousands among the displays featured in the nationally recognized event. Ideas for every room in the house and the home’s outdoor areas are on display. An additional benefit is the special show pricing offered by many participating businesses during the three day event.



Special features at this years show include:



Design seminars with HGTV’s Kelly Edwards (Design On A Dime)

Ask the Designer consultations with ASID interior designers, Saturday and Sunday

Interactive art show featuring South Florida artists at work

Hurricane preparedness seminar with 2013 forecast and helpful tips

Daily cooking shows featuring a variety of guest chefs

Home decorating seminars with South Florida’s Amelia Rozas

Wine and cheese nights at the show (Saturday and Sunday)

Thousands of home improvement ideas, new products and more.

About the Home Design and Remodeling Show



The Ft. Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show is produced by Home Show Management Corp. and Perl Advertising Group. Like us on http://www.facebook.com/FloridaHomeShow and follow us on Twitter @FLHomeShows for promotional offers and further details on the show.http://www.facebook.com/FloridaHomeShow



Show hours: Saturday-Sunday (5/25-26) noon-9:30 pm; Monday, Memorial Day (5/27) noon-7:30 pm. For more information: Call the show office at 305-667-9299 or log on to http://www.homeshowspecials.com.