Optimized Fitness Offers Affordable Tailored Online Personal Fitness Programs to Meet Desired Goals

Clinton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Clinton, NJ – A veteran online personal training provider Optimized Fitness LLC has gained immense praise from its customers who have complimented Nathan Robinson’s tailored fitness programs which have helped them achieve desired goals in short span of time. Nathan who has now trained hundreds of individuals both online and in gyms is considered by many to be a comprehensive trainer as he not only knows key fitness techniques but is also a certified nutritionist.



A fitness enthusiast who has been health and body conscious since his mid-teenage years, Nathan has established proven fitness training methods & techniques to obtain results most effectively and efficiently. In order to reach out to a greater number of individuals and share his techniques, Nathan started providing the online personal training via Optimized Fitness.



Despite many fitness trainers offering a similar service, the customers of Optimized Fitness have witnessed a major difference in Nathan’s training as he is more personal and establishes custom programs for his pupils. Being a certified trainer and nutritionist, Nathan not only devises custom training programs but also diet plans which further improve the overall health of an individual and help them remain energetic throughout the day.



Another key factor of Optimized Fitness LLC is that its service is competitively priced and is affordable to the general public. With a fixed monthly fee which is equivalent to only one regular personal gym session, the service is directly available to individuals seeking a highly experienced trainer who can help them attain an optimum physical body and health.



Most popular fitness services of Optimized Fitness, http://optonlinepersonaltrainer.com/, have been toning, fat loss, building muscle, strength training and even wedding day training which is currently available on a discount. With unlimited support, custom fitness programs, diet plans, and proven training techniques, Optimized Fitness over the years has gained a solid reputation amongst its customers and is now one of the leading online personalized fitness training providers in the country.



About Optimized Fitness LLC

Optimized Fitness LLC is an online personal fitness training service provided by the experienced and certified trainer Nathan Robinson. Through the website OptOnlinePersonalTrainer.com, specific details of the types of online personal training offered by Nathan for professional athletes and the general health conscious public can be viewed. Nathan has numerous nationally recognized certifications including American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) Certified Personal Trainer, National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) Fitness Nutrition Coach, FiTour Weight Training for Women, FiTour Youth Fitness Instructor and CPR, AED, First Aid certification from American Red Cross.



For more information about Online Personal Fitness Training, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of optonlinepersonaltrainer.com, please email to BestOnlinePersonalTrainer@gmail.com.