Optimizing Performance While Optimizing QuickBooks Files

As the size of a file and the number of users grow, it is inevitable to increase the functionality on the server used to host multi-user access to the file. Experts believe that apart from merging files, enhancing your computer would be another fix to slow responding files. It may be necessary to increase RAM to a higher capacity on the server computer if it currently hosts less than 4GB.



A slow running QuickBooks file could be due to multiple users accessing one module at the same time as well as the size of the data file



John Rocha of E-Tech advised creating backups of a file which helps with minimizing general performance issues that can happen when the transaction log file gets too large.



Files over 300 MB can begin to slow a user down. One can find out about their QuickBooks version or about the size of a company file by pressing F2. "This is particularly useful when trying to find out how large the data file is, how many transactions are in the file, or what release level of QuickBooks is being used," Rocha said.



While there are no actual hard limits for the company file, performance may be impacted if the file is over 500mb for QuickBooks Pro/Premier and 1.5GB for QuickBooks Enterprise, more than 7 years' worth of transactions, or are exceeding any of the list limits.



QuickBooks data files larger than 500MB need to be optimized every 6-12 months to ensure they run at top performance. There is no internal functionality in QuickBooks to optimize the data file other than running a condense. The optimize operation will copy all data into a new data file, remove unwanted temporary data, and audit trail data to bring down file size by 25-40%. This will improve the performance and stability of the data file.



E-Tech's exclusive File Optimization Service optimizes the size and performance of your QuickBooks data file, whereby the size of the data file is reduced by up to 50 percent by copying all data into a new data file, removing temporary data and re-indexing the file.



