Optimizing Pictures with Picture Resize Starter Is Now Available for Free

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Picture resize starter has an interface that looks friendly, and has a minimal help option displayed right in the interface. It contains a pull-down list which allows its users to resize images to make them suitable for burning to a photo disc,e-mailing, publishing online or presenting it in an instant-messenger program. Windows XP/2003/Vista/7/8 are all the operating systems which support this software program.



Picture resize starter’s “make-it-fit” utility helps in finding image parameters that creates a file of a specific size. This program helps in resizing multiple files instantly. A custom option can be easily set, though apparently, editing presets would not be possible .Picture resize starteralso has a a built-in image editor with basic features like drawing tools ,a rotation utility etc. This is actually a simple image optimizing software with a few useful extras . This software comes under the category of digital photo software with digital photo tools. Additional requirements for picture resize starter isWindows XP/Vista/7/8 . For any further details on this one can always go through the website :http://download.cnet.com/Free-Picture-Resize-Starter/3000-12511_4-10297789.html



About Picture Resize Starter

DownloadCNET allows the users to get this software for free that is the users need not pay any charges to download this software. This is a very simple and easy to use software which allows the users to get, not only resized images but optimized images which would be suitable for certain specific parameters. It contains a ‘make it fit’ option which helps in finding image parameters that would create a file of specific type . It is a simple software with a few additional features.



