Optimizing QuickBooks Data Files for Optimum Performance

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2021 -- Experts recommend that QuickBooks data files larger than 500MB need to be optimized every 6 to 12 months to ascertain they run at top performance.



The optimize operation will copy all data into a new data file, remove unwanted temporary data, and audit trail data to bring down file size by 25 to 40 percent. This will improve the performance and stability of the data file.



A QuickBooks Company file grows as transactions are entered, and as part of that process, it also maintains a transaction log file (.TLG) which grows significantly. This file can get really large, exponentially larger than the actual Company File. As a QuickBooks file size increases, it starts taking longer and longer to post transactions into the data file.



The "condense" feature allows to reduce QuickBooks file size by replacing transactions from the previous years with smaller monthly journal entries. Cleaning up company data removes old, closed transactions from a data file. This process also allows to remove the old unused customers and items. The clean-up feature also allows to generate a new company file with all list of items. The file size is reduced to 50 to 80 percent of the original size. Though for this you will have to manually re-create opening balances for all your accounts such as invoices, bills, inventory, bank accounts, etc.



Creating a brand new company file would help to re-create all the opening balances and your item lists. Optimizing the QuickBooks file size increases employee efficiency and maintains a healthy QuickBooks data file. The Audit Trail in QuickBooks is one of the major sources contributing to QuickBooks Company file size. In fact, in many files, the Audit Trail may be responsible for 30 percent or more of the total file size. For many QuickBooks users, condensing the file in this manner is a far better option than attempting to condense the file by removal of transactional or list data that they may need to reference on a regular basis.



Because QuickBooks makes a copy of the original file prior to performing the Audit Trail removal process, a 'historical file' will still be available that ties all of the transactional data to the audit history of each transaction.



E-Tech offers an Optimization service for users of QuickBooks that helps to condense and shrink the data file, optimizes the speed and performance of the QuickBooks data file, reduce file size, prevent data corruption, and improve network performance.



