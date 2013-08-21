Optimum Design Associates Passes SSQA Audit, Solidifying Reputation for Excellence in PCB Industry

Pleasanton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Optimum Design Associates, an ISO 9001:2000 industry leader in the design, engineering, layout and assembly of printed circuit boards (PCB) and turnkey electronic manufacturing services (EMS), recently passed the rigorous requirements of a Standardized Supplier Quality Assessment (SSQA) conducted by Applied Materials. Recognized throughout the industry for being the definitive measure of excellence, the SSQA is a third party audit that is designed to reward electronics manufacturers that have demonstrated an exceptionally high level of quality control in their manufacturing, as well as outstanding performance in the design and engineering of their devices.



Several factors have contributed to the recognition Optimum Design Associates has been receiving lately, which include their commitment to always deliver products on time, their ability to quickly respond to their customers’ changing needs, their use of the latest and highest quality tools and technology on the market, and their uncompromising standards of quality control.



Quality control at Optimum Design Associates begins with design simulation software, which protects against common PCOLA errors like missing and reversed parts and mismatches between part and pad. The inspection process is rigorous, employing state of the art automated optical inspection and automated x-ray inspection to gather data which is used to improve upstream processes such as solder paste and oven profiles.



To ensure that shipments always arrive on time, Optimum Design Associates uses a sophisticated tracking system that guarantees precise supply chain management, and because they have developed close relationships with their suppliers over many years, they always have the required amount of materials in stock.



Successfully passing the SSQA audit is one of many accomplishments Optimum Design Associates has been recognized for since its inception in 1991. Eight of Optimum Design Associates’ PCB layout designers have been honored with the “PCB Design West Conference Top Gun Award,” and the company also won Mentor Graphics’ “Leadership Award for Best PCB Layout: Telecom Design.” Optimum Design Associates has been published twice in the EE Times, and they have presented two papers at Mentor User Group conferences.



About Optimum Design Associates

Optimum Design Associates is an ISO 9001:2000, industry leading provider of PCB layout, engineering, and turnkey electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Established in 1991, OPTIMUM designs and manufactures complex, high-speed electronic assemblies for some of the world's leading high-tech firms. Our award winning designers are highly skilled and proficient with the latest tools and techniques. For more information, please visit http://www.optimumdesign.com.