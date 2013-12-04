Optimum Hoodia Introduces Sustained Release Tablets

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- In a recent Gallup Poll, 56% of Americans stated they wanted to lose weight. Of those, 18% noted they want to lose "a lot of weight", and 49% of respondents reported they planned to use a combination of diet and exercise to reach their goals. In response to these trends, Optimum Hoodia has introduced Pure Hoodia Gordonii sustained release 1000 mg tablets. The product's timed-release ingredients provide 24-hour weight loss benefits.



Company spokesperson Baron Hall explained, "Optimum Hoodia is the newest and purest Hoodia product on the market today for weight loss. With all the recent media attention on Hoodia herbal weight loss products and extracts, we wanted to invent something new, that improved over other products, such as Hoodia mist, Hoodia Gordonii extract, diet pills, weight loss pills etc. We wanted to make ours stand out... and we succeeded! Our sustained-release supplement is gradually released into your body, over a 24-hour period. Other Hoodia diet pills contain as little as 200-400mg of Hoodia in a gelatin capsule. Consuming this small amount all at once will cause a spike of the p57 molecule in your system, which is metabolized very quickly. Optimum Hoodia is far superior, because it is pure, and is released 24 hours a day. Each tablet contains 1000 mg of pure Hoodia Gordonii, making it the best and strongest Pure Hoodia Gordonii appetite suppressant available."



Optimum Hoodia offers a range Hoodia-based products that act as appetite suppressants. Their Hoodia Gordonii is completely pure and natural, and offered as an alternative to following a strict diet plan. All of the company's products are quality tested by an independent lab. They are designed to reduce caloric intake by 40 - 50%, without side effects. Their Supplements are also easy to digest, says the company spokesperson.



"The Hoodia cactus extract has been used by the indigenous bush people of South Africa for generations, as a natural appetite suppressant and thirst quencher during long hunting trips. The powerful extract has been tested and shown, in clinical trials on obese subjects, to reduce caloric intake by up to 1000 calories per day. According to Dr. Richard Dixey, the chief of Phytopharm, Hoodia Gordonii targets the hypothalamus gland in the brain, which lets your brain know when your body is full. When you eat, your body's glucose levels rise, and the nerve cells in the hypothalamus respond, letting you know when you no longer need to eat. Our products reduce appetite with no side effects," noted Hall.



About Optimum Hoodia

Optimum Hoodia is a company offering a variety of weight-loss supplements. The company uses 100% pure Hoodia Gordonii, with CITES certification. Their range of products is designed to suppress the appetite and reduce caloric intake. Optimum Hoodia is one of the only companies offering 1000 mg pure Hoodia Gordonii tablets. All of the company's products include a money-back guarantee.