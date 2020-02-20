"Optio," a Prioritization Application Set to Revolutionize Lifestyles, Now on Kickstarter!

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Today, people live lives that are busier than ever before. With a constant juggling act required between competing tasks and priorities, people around the world are demanding innovative digital solutions that help them prioritize and track what needs to be done. Introducing Optio, a new prioritization application that promises to do just that.



With Optio, easily organize tasks and priorities while seeing them all in one place. Make lists in real-time of needs to be accomplished during the day, week, or month, and then sort those tasks into personal, work, or school categories. With opportunities for custom categories created by each user, you can enjoy flexibility options that make Optio adaptable and reflexive to your own personal priorities and lifestyles. For the first time, balance competition tasks and priorities with ease and simplicity, and focus your attention back on the tasks that matter most.



Funding will support development, design, and launch of the Optio application. Optio, the revolutionary prioritization application, is expected to be released in early August 2021.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gndi/optio-your-prioritization-station



Supporters around the world can support Optio by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $5. But for a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including acknowledgement on the company's investors page, beta testing access, or dinner with the application's developers. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Optio

Optio is being designed and developed by G&D Innovations, an application development company based in Phoenix, Arizona. Led by a grandfather-grandson duo, G&D Innovations is looking to support prioritization and organization with Optio, its first full-length development project.



Contact:



Contact Person: Andrew Fetters

Company: G&D Innovations, LLC

City: Phoenix

State: Arizona

Country: United States

Phone: (480)766-2277

Email: drewfetters@gdinnovators.com

Website: www.gdinnovators.com