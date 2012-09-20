Option Trading Course Gives Options to Consumers Anxious to See Their Incomes Increase

Lewisville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- While many displaced workers are heading back to school in an effort to better their situations, still others are seeking other ways of increasing their income. One such solution that some are finding quite lucrative is the Expert Options Trading Training System that teaches even the novice how to trade options and generate a substantial monthly income. According to ExpertOptionTrading.com course developer and creator, David Vallieres, "Whether you're a seasoned trader or a complete beginner, you'll find that options are not nearly as complicated or as risky as you may have been led to believe. The training course will teach you how to use options to generate a steady monthly cash flow that could encourage even those with a day job to walk away from it for a career in trading options."



Families today are busy though, and a common complaint heard in the marketplace is that people are too busy or the idea of trading options is too complicated to learn at their age. Vallieres addresses these issue, countering,"Once your trades are set up for the month, it takes less than 15 minutes a day to look over the numbers and make any adjustments necessary. You won't find a simpler business to run."



Options are big business in the market today enticing many with the potential five-figure monthly incomes. Vallieres explains their popularity, "You can easily limit your risk and make losses virtually non-existent. You get the ability to make money regardless of a falling or rising market. Actually, smart investors make an abundance of cash, even during a market crash." Investors should beware, however, as money can be lost just as fast, if you get things wrong. Vallieres advises, "Don't think you can run right out and start making a ton of money with options. It's critical that you have a good understanding of the options market before you dive in." And that's where his DVD video training system comes in to help.



As a true retail investor with almost 25 years of testing and tweaking his system, Vallieres is now offering a tried and true method of options trading training. This is a series of methods, that he says, "are the same ones used by professional hedge fund managers and market professionals, who rarely, if ever, talk about their strategies."



When asked why he would sell option trading strategies, Vallieres responded, "I have been teaching people how to use the Internet to start a business since 1999. Thousands of people have learned how to make their living online with my courses, and that's been very rewarding for me. This business has been very good to me. I've been fortunate enough to use it to build a lifestyle for my family that allows us the freedom to go wherever we want and do pretty much whatever we want. As long as I've got my laptop and an Internet connection, I'm all set."



Expert Option Trading System: Trading as a Business Training Program is a 42 video set teaching consumers about the options trading system, including a Core Training Program of 11 Modules that walk you step-by-step through the entire "Trading as a Business" system.