OptionBit's Latest Features to Increase Wealth Creation

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- As each week goes by more investment banks are closing down the stock trading arms of the business as trading declines rapidly due to lack of capital. Trades that are carried out by brokers over the phone are disappearing and therefore the commissions are too. The average volume per day for US equities has, since 2009, been reduced by up to 36%. The average fee to trade a share of stock fell during this period by around 31%. Job cuts are now an everyday conversation on Wall Street simply because there is not enough commission to go around. With most stock trading now being handled in an electronic fashion and the introduction of web based, commission free, binary options trading in 2008 becoming more and more common the traditional broker is being forced to pack his bags and throw in the towel!



One of the world's leading binary option platforms, OptionBit (http://www.0ptionbit.com/), has announced updates to the site which will be launched early next month. The updated site will contain additional features including the latest trading instruments and options.



Officials announced earlier today that the new and improved website will be replacing the current site being used and visitors will automatically be redirected to the newly designed, professionally maintained website very soon. Not only will they continue to maintain their current broad selection of trading instruments but the latest site design will also include additional instruments to increase traders opportunities. The broker plans to include the very popular 60 Second Trade and the No Touch Trade among their wide variety of trading options. In order to assist traders more efficiently, the new site will offer improved news feeds from Reuters. Traders will now be able to benefit from being able to view the live news feed and charts at the same time. This allows traders to retain more control over their trading activities.



OptionBit is dedicated to the successful trading experience of their clients as they use the highly professional trading platform. This platform overhaul indicates the dedication that Optionbit has to the traders who use their brokerage service. OptionBit remains one of the most popular brokers among online binary option traders.



There are already many important resources available through which traders can learn to make successful trades. The broker provides several training options to help novice traders get started and also help experienced traders try out new strategies. The resources that are made available through the reputable brokerage include an eBook which contains start-up information and can walk a novice trader through setting up an account and making their first trade. They also have private training to assist traders with any questions that may arise. The training and eBook are available in several different languages in order to meet the needs of their wide variety of international trading community. The broker continues to provide cutting edge trading experiences for their traders.



Traders are assured a pleasant trading experience when dealing with OptionBit (http://www.0ptionbit.com/). For traders who would like to pursue an OptionBit account they may visit the website or contact their exceptional customer support team via email at support@optionbit.com.



Contact:

John Anthony

Pro Trader Marketing

Press@ProTraderMarketing.com

+44 (121) 554 3387