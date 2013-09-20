Options Skills Introduces New Courses to Become a Plumber & Start an Independent Career

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- With the changing time, plumbing has evolved as a highly specialized trade, without any question. With different types of construction projects taking place throughout the United Kingdom, qualified plumbers are in more demand. Sensing an urgent need for skillful plumbing professionals, Options Skills has now introduced industry-recognized plumbing training programs with practical projects. Anyone who wants to become a plumber will find these training courses very helpful, guaranteeing a successful career in the industry.



According to a recent study, a huge job opportunity is waiting for the trained plumbers, electricians, gas engineers and other technicians. Not only in the UK but globally, there is going to be a huge demand for the housing and construction market, and all directly or indirectly associated with the construction industry are going to reap huge benefits. Options Skills closely follows the current industry trends and designs courses that can help trained professionals to meet the requirements of their customers in the most professional manner.



The leading vocational training skills center believes in offering courses that can enhance the employability skills of the trainees and design courses that encompass each and every aspect of a particular trade. This is the reason why their plumbing courses not only help someone to become a plumber but will prove very helpful in becoming an independent plumbing contractor. One of the faculty members of Options Skills reveals, “Whether someone wants to do a job or wants to start his own venture, our plumbing courses will be perfect in both cases. Our courses are arranged in different modules and each module focuses on particular skill-sets. An easy to understand step-by-step instructions help trainees to gain an in-depth knowledge about the trade that helps them when they work on plumbing projects independently.”



Whether someone wants to work on domestic plumbing projects or wants to work on large construction projects, training has become important to help accomplish the job with more perfection. Anyone who wants to become a plumber can learn more about their training programs by following the link http://www.options-skills.co.uk/train-to-be-a-plumber/ .



About Option Skills

Option Skills provides professional training programs for plumbers, electricians and gas engineers, both in part-time and full-time modes. Their practical trainings are industry-recognized and assure highly payable job opportunities to the candidates. They have now introduced several plumbing training programs that can ensure an independent plumbing career in the industry.



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. R Walsh

Company: Options Skills

Telephone: 08458774629

Website: http://www.options-skills.co.uk/