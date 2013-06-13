OptionsXO Introduces New High Yield Bonus Structure for Binary Options Traders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Sometimes one equals two. This is a fundamental concept in the world of binary options trading , making the goal to double one’s deposit the ultimate quest. OptionsXO, one of the Internet’s emerging binary options brokers , is helping traders earn more on their investments with a new, high-yield bonus structure. Now, traders have the opportunity to earn payouts up to 100 per cent.



“Our vision is to create a more comfortable and lucrative trading environment in the binary options market,” said William Manning, OptionsXO Support Manager. “Even if you’ve never traded binary options before, the new OptionsXO bonus structure will help you start making money with just $25 to start.” The company welcomes traders of all levels with a website rich in resources and useful content.



Binary options are twofold in nature because there are only two possible outcomes. Cash-or-nothing options pay a fixed amount of cash if the option expires “in the money.” Asset-or-nothing options pay the equivalent value of the underlying security.



The OptionsXO trading platform is a simple form of put-call options in forex, stocks, indices and commodities. This platform promises traders up to an 89 per cent return per trade within minutes. Manning outlines each level of the new bonus structure below:



1. up to $100 deposits, earn 20% bonus

2. between $100 - $500, earn 30% bonus

3. between $500 and $1,000, earn 50% bonus

4. over $1,000, earn 100% bonus



To take advantage of the new OptionsXO bonus structure, traders can open an account (e.g., Mini, Silver, Gold or Platinum), deposit funds and start trading by choosing an asset, direction and trade amount. The minimum deposit is $25 and the minimum trade size is just $10. All trading accounts are subject to terms and conditions.



In addition to the new bonus structure, traders will enjoy interactive customer service with live chats and trading support 24/6. As an added bonus, the OptionsXO staff is comprised of financial experts who are prepared to offer traders personal service upon request.



More information about trading binary options and the new OptionsXO bonus structure is available on the company website - https://www.optionsxo.com/



About OptionsXO

Founded by a team of financial professionals and pioneers in the Internet technology industry, OptionsXO is dedicated to providing investors with the most accurate prices and dependable software, in an effort to create a comfortable and lucrative trading environment.



Media Contact:

William Manning

OptionsXO

support@optionsxo.com

+442034045709