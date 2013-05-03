OptionsXO Launches New Trading Platform to Provide Most Comprehensive Features Available to Traders

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Binary options trading has opened a door into stock trading for many who previously found the whirlwind of ever changing financial data impenetrable. Using basic strategies of linear stock analysis, individuals can get payouts for predicting a stock’s trajectory, thereby making it easier than ever to make money from market movements. OptionsXO are binary options brokers who offer a specialized platform for traders to maximize their control in transactions.



The OptionsXO trading platform is a custom built and simple to use software that aims to accommodate the needs of expert traders and novices alike, with scalable complexity within buying decisions so that fine insight is rewarded but not required.



The platform allows individuals to select variables they wish to control, such as the currency of the transaction, the indices, commodities and shares of the stock option traded upon, and detailed specifics that may make that extra difference when it comes to profit margins. The company claims margins can be up to 340% of the initial investment.



The software was developed by experts at OptionsXO in partnership with brokers experienced in binary options trading, they focused on ensuring the interface was intuitive and rewarding. The experts at OptionsXO are also available for one on one consultation’s for clients who are interested in receiving professional advice and guidance on binary trading.



A spokesperson for OptionsXO explained, “The new features make this build of our software the most powerful yet, and promise advanced functionality for those who have experience in binary trading and want more control over their actions. Our initial build was designed for new entrants, but those people and even experts so enjoyed the interface we created that they felt swamped by the dry spreadsheets of the competition, so we gave our returning customers what they wanted.”



About OptionsXO

OptionsXO is one of the world’s leading online binary options trading brokers. OptionsXO was founded by a team of financial professionals and pioneers in the internet technology industry. The culture at OptionsXO consists of a strong dedication to work together to provide its investors with the most accurate prices and dependable software, in an effort to create a comfortable and lucrative trading environment for its clients. For more information, please visit: https://www.optionsxo.com/