Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market Report to Grow USD 593.50 Million by 2026 with Key Players GenSight Biologics, Danaher, Cohorent, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Prizmatix, Bruker

Market Definition: Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market



Optogenetics is one of the newly added techniques in neuroscience that uses optically activated proteins to control the neuronal function. Optogenetics provides treatment options for diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. These techniques allow activation or inhibition of the specific neurons with a high degree of temporal, spatial and neurochemical precision. This technique can be utilized to control movement of neuron and to understand the functioning of brain cells at cellular level.



According to WHO factsheet in 2016, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) ranked third among the globally causes of visual impairment with a blindness prevalence of 8.7 %.



Segmentation: Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market



By Product Type



Light Instruments



- LEDs



- LASERS



By Actuators



Channelrhodospin



Halorhodospin



Archaerhodospin



By Sensors



Calcium sensors awquorin



Cameleon



Gcamp



Chloride



Membrane gated



By Application



Neuroscience



Retinal diseases treatment



Hearing problem treatment



Behavioral tracking



Cardiovascular alignment



Pacing



By Disease Type



Retinal Disorders



Parkinson's Disease



Anxiety & Depression



Autism



Schizophrenia



Others



By Geography



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)



Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific)



Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Key Developments in the Market:



In April 2015, Elliot Scientific Ltd. launched ultra-high-power LED illumination systems with an output up to 4 watts. It incorporates modular components with the latest technology to provide mLED illumination systems that have output up-to 4 watts.



In May 2015, Laserglow Technologies, launched a red wavelength solution (635 nm collimated diode). Laserglow also offers 635 nm laser systems in a single transverse profile model for demanding free space users.



