Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) over whether the takeover of Opus Bank is unfair to NASDAQ: OPB stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: OPB shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain directors of Opus Bank breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: OPB investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On February 3, 2020, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, and Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) announced they have entered into an agreement under which Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc will acquire Opus Bank in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.0 billion, or $26.82 per NASDAQ: OPB share, based on a closing price for Pacific Premier's common stock of $29.80 as of January 31, 2020.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: OPB shares at $40.00 per share and given that NASDAQ: OPB shares traded in the open market as recently as October 29, 2019 as high as $34.90 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: OPB stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Opus Bank Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



