Oracle E-Business Suite Communicates through Ultriva Unified Interface

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The Ultriva supplier portal enable customers to manage multiple plants (with a single instance or multiple instances of enterprise resource planning [ERP]) to deliver a single view of their global supply chain. It is not just Kanban signals, but also firm or planned orders from Oracle E-Business Suite that can be communicated through this unified interface. Ultriva’s supplier replenishment modules—Supplier Kanban and SBR—are now integrated with Oracle E-Business Suite for real-time transaction flows. Suppliers can get real-time Kanban and non-Kanban signals though the Ultriva demand-driven supply network portal. Oracle customers get full supply chain visibility, key performance indicators through continuous improvement metrics, real-time inventory health for elimination of stock-outs, and inventory reduction. The suppliers get the same inventory health view, including the on-hand inventory for the parts they are supplying.



Oracle E-Business Suite is the system of records, and Ultriva manages the material flow transactions, using Kanban signals. Consumption on the floor triggers an electronic Kanban signal that can interface with Oracle E-Business Suite to get a discrete purchase order (PO) or a release line against a blanket PO. Suppliers can receive this signal along with the PO and can execute the replenishment by remotely printing a Kanban label while shipping the goods, using Ultriva’s CEK. When the goods are received at the dock, they are scanned for auto generation of a PO receipt in Oracle E-Business Suite. Ultriva’s CEK offers the following benefits:



- PO creation for Kanban signals triggered from the point of use

- PO receipts for the goods being transacted

- Synchronizing item master

- Synchronizing supplier master

- Data extraction for inventory analysis

- All interfaces are monitored by a transactional workflow system.



Ultriva provides a real-time report on the integration status on the CEK home page.



The Oracle certification for Ultriva integrations is fully described at: http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/isv/datasheet-ultriva-cek6-ebs121-166325.pdf.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495