Oracle E-Business Suite Manages Material Flow Transactions using Ultriva Kanban Signals

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Oracle E-Business Suite is the system of records, and Ultriva manages the material flow transactions, using Kanban signals. Consumption on the floor triggers an electronic Kanban signal that can interface with Oracle E-Business Suite to get a discrete purchase order (PO) or a release line against a blanket PO. Suppliers can receive this signal along with the PO and can execute the replenishment by remotely printing a Kanban label while shipping the goods, using Ultriva’s CEK. When the goods are received at the dock, they are scanned for auto generation of a PO receipt in Oracle E-Business Suite. Ultriva’s CEK offers the following benefits:



- PO creation for Kanban signals triggered from the point of use

- PO receipts for the goods being transacted

- Synchronizing item master

- Synchronizing supplier master

- Data extraction for inventory analysis



All interfaces are monitored by a transactional workflow system. Ultriva provides a real-time report on the integration status on the CEK.



The Oracle certification for Ultriva integrations is fully described at: http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/isv/datasheet-ultriva-cek6-ebs121-166325.pdf



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495