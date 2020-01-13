Oral Cancer Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2019-2025)

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the "Oral Cancer Treatment Market (Product Type - Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Verrucous Carcinoma, Minor Salivary Gland Carcinomas, and Lymphomas; Treatment - Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Other Treatments; Application - Hospitals and Clinics, Research Organization, and Academic Institutes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to IGR research analysts, the market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



Growing Prevalence of Oral Cancer is Propelling the Growth of the Market During the Forecast Period



According to the WHO, there are an estimated 657,000 new cases of cancers of the oral cavity and pharynx each year, and more than 330,000 deaths. Oral cancers include the main subsites of the lip, oral cavity, nasopharynx, and pharynx and have a particularly high burden in South Central Asia due to risk factor exposures.



As per Oral Cancer Foundation, around 9750 deaths happened in America due to oral cancer. Factors such as rising taxes on tobacco and alcohol products and oral cancer prevention programs also stimulate the oral cancer treatment market.



Targeted Therapy Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of product type, treatment, and application. Based on the product type the study includes squamous cell carcinoma, verrucous carcinoma, minor salivary gland carcinomas, and lymphomas. Based on the treatment the study includes surgery, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, and other treatments. Moreover, based on the application the study includes hospitals and clinics, research organizations, and academic institutes.



The targeted therapy segment is expected to influence the market during the forecast period. Its line of work is different from chemo drugs. The targeted drugs target certain parts of cancer cells that make them different from other cells or may target other cells that help cancer cells grow. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved targeted therapies for many types of cancer. Scientists are also testing drugs for new cancer targets.



Oral Cancer Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La-Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Mylan N.V., and other companies.



Celgene Acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb



In 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company announced the acquisition of Celgene Corporation, an American biotechnology company. The acquisition will create a premier innovative biopharma company.



"Together with Celgene, we are creating an innovative biopharma leader, with leading franchises and a deep and broad pipeline that will drive sustainable growth and deliver new options for patients across a range of serious diseases," Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb.



