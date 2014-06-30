Fast Market Research recommends "Oral Care in Israel" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Battery toothbrushes and electric toothbrushes continued to gain popularity in oral care towards the end of the review period. Leading chained retailers such as Super-Pharm Ltd are being very creative in their attempts to make attractive promotional displays for new products in these categories such as the recently launched Oral-B Triumph 5000 and the Colgate Preclinical, each of which released in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
S Schestowitz Ltd maintained its leading position in oral care in Israel in 2013 with a value share of 35%. S Schestowitz is the local distributor for the Colgate brand, which engages in constant innovation in several oral care categories including toothpaste as well as both power toothbrushes and manual toothbrushes.
Industry Prospects
Oral care is expected to increase in value at a CAGR of 1% in constant 2013 terms over the forecast period, rising to ILS513 million by 2018 due to the limited size of the category, high existing levels of saturation and the absence of innovation in certain key oral care categories.
Report Overview
