"Oral Care in Morocco" Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- In 2012, Moroccan consumers are becoming increasingly educated about oral hygiene and the importance of using a comprehensive set of products that complement each other. A growing number of Moroccans realise that toothpaste is not enough to maintain healthy teeth and gums. As a result, they use toothpaste together with mouthwash daily. It is also worth noting that consumer demand is evolving and more people seek specific value when choosing an oral care product. They more readily opt for...
Euromonitor International's Oral Care in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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