"Oral Care in the United Arab Emirates" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- There was a growing focus on dental health in the United Arab Emirates towards the end of the review period. Since 2009, the media has frequently emphasised the importance of dental health and the essential need for children to establish good oral hygiene habits. In 2012, two mobile dental buses were donated to the Dubai Health Authority in an effort to improve accessibility to quality dental care for children, the disabled, the elderly and those in remote areas. So far, the buses have served...
Euromonitor International's Oral Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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