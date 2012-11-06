Oral Care Products Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- The oral care product market is growing rapidly due to technological advancements and introduction of fresh products in the market. Dentifrice and toothbrush are mainly responsible for the primary growth of this market. Rise in consciousness about maintaining oral care is likely to increase the growth rate in the near future. There are a variety of oral care products available in market manufactured by different companies.



This research report analyzes the oral care product market on the basis of its segments and four major geographies. This research study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers, and restraints along with future market projections. The report includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis, and the detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes an in-depth review of macro and micro factors crucial for the existing market players and new entrants along with value chain analysis.



Oral Care Products Market Segmentation



The oral care products are segmented as follows:



- Breathe Control Products

- Gum, Mouthwash, Breathe fresheners

- Dental Appliances

- Mouth Toothbrushes, electric appliances, floss, accessories

- Dental Preparations

- Tooth cleaners, dedicated whiteners, oral pain remedies, denture products



Oral care products are becoming popular day by day as they are easy to use and more effective. Dental appliances like automated toothbrushes, vibrators, etc. are making it effortless to maintain oral hygiene.



The major geographies analyzed under this market research are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The major players in this industry are Colgate – Palmolive, Dr. Fresh Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Jordan AS, Lion Corp, Kao Corp, Global Gillette, Oral-B Laboratories, Unilever NV, Church & Dwight, Dentaid, Henkel KgaA, Procter & Gamble, Sunstar Inc., etc.



