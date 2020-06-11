Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Oral Care/Oral Hygiene' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Colgate-Palmolive Company (United States), The Procter & Gamble Company (United States), Unilever plc. (United Kingdom), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (United Kingdom), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GC Corporation (Japan), Dr. Fresh, LLC (United States), 3M Company (United States), Lion Corporation (Japan)



Oral care or oral hygiene involves keeping the mouth clean and free of diseases. It also involves keeping other [problems such as bad breath, tooth decay, and gum disease at bay by regular brushing and cleaning between the teeth. Oral hygiene has to be maintained on a regular basis to prevent the occurrence of dental disease. Some of the common dental ailments are tooth decay and gum diseases such as gingivitis and periodontitis.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Toothpastes, Toothbrushes & accessories, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, Denture Products, Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions), Application (Consumer use, Clinic, Hospital), Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Dental Dispensaries)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Technological Advancements in Toothbrushes



Market Growth Drivers: Growing Awareness About Oral Hygiene



Rising Incidences of Dental Diseases



Growing Number of Small/Private Dental Clinics With Dental Dispensaries



Restraints: Competitive Pricing Pressure Faced By Prominent Players



Challenges: High Dependency on Retail/Consumer Stores



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene

Chapter 4: Presenting the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



