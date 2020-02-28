Oral Drug Delivery Market New Research on Recent Changes 2018 : Core Companies : Becton, Dickinson and Company, Glaxosmithkline PLC,

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Oral drug delivery Market report is an in-depth study on how the status is for the Healthcare Industry. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies.



The Global Oral drug delivery Market report also gives a deep knowledge of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends while also showing the CAGR levels for the Forecast years 2018-2025. The Oral drug delivery Market report includes all the profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations. Healthcare Industry SOWT analysis is used to find the market drivers and restrains.



Global Oral drug delivery market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



Major Market Competitors/Players:



Some of the major players operating in the global oral drug delivery market

- AbbVie, Inc.,

- Amgen, Inc.,

- Catalent Inc,

- Kemwell Bipharma., Pfizer, Inc.,

- Novartis AG,

- Biocon, Sanofi,

- Novo Nordisk A/S.

- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

- Roche Ltd.,

- Bayer AG,

- Antares Pharma, Inc.,

- Becton, Dickinson and Company,

- Glaxosmithkline PLC,

- 3M,

- Merck & Co., Inc.,

- Bend Research,

- Endocyte,

- Microchips Inc,

- Pearl Therapeutics Inc,

- Presage Bioscience,

- UCB Group,

- Genentech Inc,

- Polymer Factory, ]

- Alkermes Inc,

- BIND Biosciences Incand QLT Inc



Oral Drug Delivery Market Competitive Analysis:



The global oral drug delivery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oral drug delivery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



Major Market Objectives:



- Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

- Growth in the biologics market

- Technological advancement and new product launches

- Risk of needle stick injuries and side effects of drugs

- Product recalls



Table Of Contents:

- Market Introduction

- Executive Summary

- Industry Overview

- Market Development

- Production/Services

- Global, By Component

- Demand

- Sales Revenue

- Cost

- Gross Margin

- Application / End-User Segment

- Delivery

- Industry Type

- Geography

- Overview

- Market Overview

- Market Segmentation

- Premium Insights

- Regional Market

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- South America

- Middle East & Africa

- Company Landscape

- Company Profiles

- Related Reports



Oral Drug Delivery Market Scope:



The global oral drug delivery market is segmented based on:

- product type,

- end user,

- application,

- distribution channel

- geographical segments.



Based on product type, the market is segmented into:

- controlled release

- orodispersible tablets (ODT).



On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into:

- hospitals,

- ambulatory

- surgical centers,

- home care settings,

- diagnostic centers,

- and other,



Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely:

- North America,

- South America,

- Europe,

- Asia-Pacific,

- Middle East & Africa.



Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.



Primary Respondents:



Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters and Investors among others.



Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

- Current and future of global oral drug delivery market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

- Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players



Customization of the Report:

- The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)



