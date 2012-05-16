Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- “Oral Drug Delivery Market to 2017 - Out-licensing Proprietary Technologies for Proteins, Peptides and Small Molecules to Drive Revenue Growth”. The report focuses on the current scenario of orally administered drugs. Key segment of orally administered drugs which are covered in the report include small molecules, proteins, peptides and vaccines. The oral drug delivery market is forecast to show increase in the forecast period (2010-2017) due to increase in demand for innovative oral drugs. The report analyses marketed oral drugs based on molecule type and indication. Pipeline drugs by molecule type are discussed in detail. The report analyses different types of nano-technology which will decide the future of orally administered drugs. Key drug delivery companies are profiled with their proprietary technologies, pipeline molecules and deals. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Oral drug delivery is the most preferred route of drug administration. There are many advances in the technologies which are used for controlling the drug release rate and its bioavailability. Oral drug delivery of small molecules is done by various methods and oral drug delivery of peptides, proteins and vaccines pose challenges to pharmaceutical companies. There is a need to develop novel technologies which can be used to deliver a large variety of drugs by oral route. New oral drug delivery technologies improve the efficacy of the drug even when same quantity of drug is taken. By the use of novel technologies, cost of manufacturing decreases and there is decrease in the total cost of therapy to the patient. Thus it is beneficial to both pharmaceutical companies and patients. There is increased interest of pharmaceutical companies in various drug delivery technologies in the last decade. This is due to extension in patent protection of drugs by the introduction of new drug delivery technology. Pharmaceutical companies used different technologies to reformulate their products based on the drug’s physical and chemical properties. The benefits of drug reformulation are increased patient compliance, increased efficacy of drug and extension of patent life. These benefits lead to increased market share and reduced manufacturing cost for the pharmaceutical companies.



- Segmentation of marketed oral products by indication for proteins, peptides and small molecules.

- Market forecast to emphasize the increase in oral drug delivery market.

- Oral pipeline molecules by Phase for proteins, peptides, vaccines and small molecules.

- Ten key technologies which are applied to produce Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTs), key technologies applied for oral delivery pf peptides and proteins.

- Current and future application of nano-technology in drug delivery. Case studies discussing six companies who are leveraging on nanotechnology in drug delivery.

- Profile of ten companies which deal in oral drug delivery market. Their key pipeline molecules are discussed in details. Analysis of proprietary drug delivery technologies of these companies. Key deals of these companies in drug delivery scenario are given.

- Analysis of importance of drug delivery technologies to pharmaceutical companies to maintain there revenue generation.



- Decide on the existing market scenario in drug delivery market by knowing marketed oral drugs by indication for proteins, peptides and small molecules.

- Develop key strategic initiatives to position your company in future oral drug delivery market by knowing pipeline molecules by Phase for proteins, peptides vaccines and small molecules.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by comparing ten key companies operating in oral drug delivery market by knowing their pipeline molecules, proprietary technologies and deals.

- Knowledge of ten technologies for Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTs) which can be used to foray into this lucrative market of oral drug delivery.

- Analysis of key technologies which are used for oral delivery of peptides and proteins."



