Oral Drug Delivery Market Updates 2020-2027 :: Leading Players - EnteraBio Ltd., Catalent, Inc, Novartis AG, Biocon., Novo Nordisk A/S., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Oral drug delivery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1227.07 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising cases of chronic diseases and improvement in the healthcare industry are the factor which will create new opportunity for the oral delivery drug market to grow in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



The major players covered in the oral drug delivery market report are AbbVie Inc., EnteraBio Ltd., Catalent, Inc, Novartis AG, Biocon., Novo Nordisk A/S., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, 3M, Evonik Industries, Skyepharma Production SAS, Chimerix., SAMYANG BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION, Oramed, Emisphere Technologies, Enteris BioPharma, AdhexPharma., ARx, LLC., among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.



A comprehensive Oral Drug Delivery market research report gives better insights about different Oral Drug Delivery market segments on which businesses are highly depending for thriving in the market. All the information, statistics and data included in this report has been collected from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This information is again tested and verified by the market experts before providing it to the end user. This industry report also offers such wide-ranging market information to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oral Drug Delivery Market



Growth in the biologics market and rising penetration of health insurance will accelerate the market growth. Increasing R&D investment by many pharmaceutical companies is also expected to enhance the market. Increasing pharmaceutical companies is also anticipated to drive the market demand. Technological advancement & development and new product launches in the market will also accelerate the oral drug delivery market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



On the other hand, risk associated with the side effects of drugs and needle stick injuries is expected to hamper the oral drug delivery market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



This oral drug delivery market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.



Oral Drug Delivery Market Scope and Market Size



Oral drug delivery market is segmented of the basis of type and end- users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.



On the basis of type, the oral drug delivery market is segmented into controlled release, orodispersible tablets and taste making.



Oral drug delivery market is also segmented on the basis of end- users. The end- users segment is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings, diagnostic centers and others.



Oral Drug Delivery Market Country Level Analysis



Oral drug delivery market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type and end- users as referenced above.



The countries covered in the oral drug delivery market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.



North America dominates the oral drug delivery market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This is due to increasing number of pharmaceutical companies in the region and rising collaborations & partnerships in the region.



The country section of the oral drug delivery market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.



Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration



Global Oral drug delivery market report also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for oral drug delivery market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the oral drug delivery market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.



Competitive Landscape and Oral Drug Delivery Market Share Analysis



Oral drug delivery market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to oral drug delivery market.



In August 2019, SWK Holdings Corporation announced the acquisition Enteris BioPharma. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their portfolio by offering more advanced products to their customers. This will also provide opportunity to the company to be the leader in the orally delivered peptide and small molecule therapeutics. Many prominent players are making such acquisition and launch in the market which not only enhance their market position but also increase the demand of the product in the market.



