Oral Health Partnering 2007-2013 - New Market Research Report

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Current Partnering is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- The Oral Health Partnering 2007-2013 report provides understanding and access to the oral health partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in oral health partnering deals
- Top oral health deals by value
- Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type
The Oral Health Partnering 2007-2013 provides understanding and access to the oral health partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides an analysis of oral health partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oral health technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
This data driven report contains over 20 links to online copies of actual oral health deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of oral health partnering trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in oral health partnering since 2007, including a summary of deals by industry sector, stage of development, deal type, and technology type. Numerous tables provide outline financial trends.
Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading oral health deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive directory of oral health partnering deals signed and announced since 2007. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record, and where available the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Health and Beauty Packaging Market in New Zealand to 2017
- The Future of South Korea Health and Beauty Packaging to 2017
- The Future of the Health and Beauty Packaging Market in Finland to 2017
- The Future of the Health and Beauty Packaging Market in the UAE to 2017
- The Future of the Health and Beauty Packaging Market in Austria to 2017
- The Future of the Health and Beauty Packaging Market in Egypt to 2017
- The Future of the Health and Beauty Packaging Market in Austria to 2017
- The Future of the Health and Beauty Packaging Market in Bulgaria to 2017
- The Future of the Health and Beauty Packaging Market in Ireland to 2017
- The Future of the Health and Beauty Packaging Market in Peru to 2017