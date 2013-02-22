"Oral Hygiene: Global Industry Guide" now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Oral Hygiene: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Oral Hygiene industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global oral hygiene market grew by 3.6% in 2011 to reach a value of $31.1 billion.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In 2016, the global oral hygiene market is forecast to have a value of $36.9 billion, an increase of 18.6% since 2011.
The global oral hygiene market grew by 2.9% in 2011 to reach a volume of 15,445.7 million units.
In 2016, the global oral hygiene market is forecast to have a volume of 17,829.1 million units, an increase of 15.4% since 2011.
Toothpaste is the largest segment of the global oral hygiene market, accounting for 55.3% of the market's total value.
Europe accounts for 36.7% of the global oral hygiene market value.
Colgate-Palmolive Company is the leading player in the global oral hygiene market, generating a 25.8% share of the market's value.
