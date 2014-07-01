Fast Market Research recommends "Oral Hygiene in Portugal (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Oral Hygiene in Portugal by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers toothpaste, toothbrush and mouthwash and ancillary oral hygiene products. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer and via dentists. Market size for Oral Hygiene in Portugal is given in EUR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Portugal. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Ancillaries
- Mouthwashes
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Portugal. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Unilever PLC, Own label, Other
