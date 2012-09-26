Oral Hygiene Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- An increase in ageing population and rising demand for oral care are offering enormous opportunities for product innovations and developments to oral care providers. Rising awareness of oral care and the quality of services provided by dental care providers are some important factors driving the oral hygiene market. In addition to this, innovative products development and rising demand for aesthetic dentistry in developing nations is expected to drive the growth of the oral hygiene industry.



Emerging technologies will have a great impact on the overall growth of this market as it will help in reducing the turnaround time spend on dental procedures and improve the efficiency of the dental care providers. Lack of consumer awareness is the biggest challenge faced by this market; however, this market has immense growth opportunities as a result of less rigorous laws with respect to advanced products development and their pricing.



Market Segmentation



Based on product type:



- Breath Fresheners

- Dental Floss

- Mouthwash

- Denture Care

- Toothbrushes and Replacement Heads

- Toothpaste



This research report on the oral hygiene industry analyzes its market segments and major geographies. It provides an analysis of industry growth drivers, restraints, current market trends, market structure, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the recent technological developments in the oral hygiene market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Procter & Gamble Company, Costco, Kroger, Safeway, Wal-Mart, Dentsply International (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Heraeus Dental (Germany), 3M-ESPE (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), and others.



