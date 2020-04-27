Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Oral Thrush Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global Oral Thrush effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Brief Overview on Oral Thrush:

Oral thrush is also known as oral candidiasis which is an infection of the mouth caused by Candida species. This infection occurs naturally inside the mouth forming a white layer of infection on the tongue and another part of the oral mucosa. Other Candida species includes as C. tropicalis, C. glabrata, and C. albicans, which account for over 80% of cases collectively. Increasing prevalence of infection such as HIV (immunocompromised) patient who are more prone to oral thrush infection and increasing population of infants and toddlers are contributing to foster the market growth.



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Prevalence of HIV Infection Patients are More Susceptible to Oral Candidiasis or Oral Thrush Infection

- Rising Incidences of Candidiasis Infection



Market Trends:

- Increasing Infection of Oral Thrush Among Infants and Toddlers

- High Risk of Developing Oral Thrush Among Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Denture Wearing People



Market Restraints:

- Lack of Awareness and Misdiagnosis of the Disease



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



The Global Oral Thrush Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pseudomembranous, Erythematous, Hyperplastic, Others), Application (Hospitals, Clinics), Diagnosis Methods (Examination, Biopsy, Endoscopy, Others.), Treatment drugs (Anti-infective Drugs, Anti-fungal Drugs, Mouth and Throat OTC products)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Oral Thrush Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



